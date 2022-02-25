Flooding has caused issues in a number of areas around Ashtabula County in the last several weeks.
George Peterson, chair of the Conneaut Port Authority, said the building housing Conneaut Creek Float and Fly, located on Welton Road, was flooded. The Conneaut Port Authority owns the building.
Water levels on Conneaut Creek have mostly subsided since the building was flooded, Peterson said.
“It looks like normal again,” he said. “It wasn’t very long of an event, but it was enough of an event to wreak a little havoc.”
Peterson said a number of kayaks were moved from where they had been stored by the flooding. The building was not damaged, though, he said.
“It’s a block building, so it’s not damaged,” Peterson said.
This is the first time a flood has reached the facility since it was purchased by the Port Authority, he said.
Billy Brown, co-owner of Conneaut Creek Float and Fly, said a massive ice jam caused the river to back up, and there was a couple of feet of water in the building.
“We had to take all our stuff out of there, for the building to be cleaned, Brown said.
A decent amount of the shop’s inventory was lost due to flooding, he said.
“We’re going to survive it,” he said.
The shop is currently closed.
“Our guide business is still open, we’re still taking people fishing, but our shop itself is closed,” Brown said.
“We’re working to get it back up and running,” Brown said. “We’re looking forward to the steelhead season and summer kayaking.”
On the other side of the county, part of Harpersfield Metropark was closed on Wednesday due to high water levels along Grand River, according to information from the Metroparks. Metroparks staff are waiting for the water levels to fall before reopening the area of the park north of Grand River.
The Grand River is in near flood stage in Painesville, but water levels are falling, according to the National Weather Service. Water levels peaked at that location at 11.35 feet, just over one foot from flood stage, at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the NWS. Grand River water levels are projected to continue to fall over the next several days.
Conneaut Creek’s water levels have varied significantly over the last week, from a low of 3.22 feet to a high of 8.44 feet, according to the NWS.
Water levels for both Conneaut Creek and Grand River do not account for ice, according to the NWS.
Lake levels remain above average for this time of year, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Lake Erie was 15 inches above the long term average on Feb. 18, according to the Corps.
Lake Erie water levels are 20 inches below the record high reached in 2020.
