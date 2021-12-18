Faithful readers may recall Hubby videotaped Delightful Granddaughter’s every birthday, holiday and vacation throughout her childhood. We recently got these tapes digitalized and we are boring friends, relatives and anyone else who wonders into our home with these videos.
I really enjoyed reliving this particular cruise vacation, recorded more than a decade ago:
Preparing for our cruise to Mexico, Delightful Granddaughter packed two stuffed animals and Muskrat. Muskrat had been trapped about six years ago in our farm pond, sent to the taxidermist and made into a puppet. Since then, Hubby and Delightful Granddaughter have included Muskrat on all our vacations, making up stories and adventures like Muskrat was still alive. His travel itinerary includes several camping trips, Gettysburg, and a trip to California for Handsome Son’s wedding, and this year — a cruise.
While you are cruising, every time you leave the cabin, the steward runs in to tidy up. When a child is traveling with you, the steward often arranges the child’s toys or stuffed animals on the bed, or sometimes they get creative and places them so they look like they are looking out the window. The stewards even make towel animals, much to our amusement.
On the first day of our cruise, we met our steward Daniel. He was very nice, but as with all cruises, there was a slight language barrier. Nearly all of the stewards are from Indonesia, and to their credit and my deficit, they understood me more than I understood them.
We noticed Daniel did special things for Delightful Granddaughter whom he called “Princess.” He was at her beck and call. He created all sorts of cute towel animals. He brought her candy. But he didn’t touch Muskrat.
Hubby and I chuckled over what the housecleaning staff must have thought of our furry friend. Then, after breakfast on the third day of our cruise, we came back to the cabin and no Muskrat. The room was cleaned and the linens changed, so I figured Muskrat had been picked up with my granddaughter’s toys. We searched the cabin.
I wasn’t a bit worried, but Hubby grew agitated. “He’s gone! I can’t find him!” he said.
“Who would take him?” I asked. I tried to be the voice of reason but it was too late. Hubby was out the door.
“Where’s Daniel? Something is missing!” I heard him tell another cabin steward.
The steward told Hubby that Daniel came on at 6 p.m.
Would you believe Hubby pouted for the rest of the day?
When 6 p.m. rolled around, I was ready to ask Daniel about Muskrat. No way did I want Hubby to confront him.
“Now don’t say anything,” I said as I left Hubby and Delightful Granddaughter in the cabin. I walked down the hall and found Daniel making a bed in another cabin.
Trying to describe Muskrat proved to be the most difficult part.
“My husband was looking for Muskrat, a brown furry creature. It was on the counter with my granddaughter’s stuffed animals,” I said.
Daniel looked perplexed.
“It’s like a puppet,” I said.
Still no good.
“It’s furry, like an animal, a real animal,” I said.
Daniel said, “A puppet?” Then his eyes lit up. “I know what it is,” he said.
He asked me if I looked under the bed. I told him my husband had looked everywhere and he worried that Muskrat was lost.
Daniel said, “Let’s go, I help you find it.”
And we were off.
I said in a loud voice, “Hubby! Daniel and I are coming in to look for Muskrat.”
We walked in and I swear Daniel walked straight over to the bed, looked between the bed and the wall and pulled out Muskrat.
“Muskrat!” my granddaughter cried joyfully. Hubby laughed.
A bit embarrassed, I said, “I guess you can call us ‘The Muskrat Family.’
Daniel turned to go out the door and said in a jovial tone, “I have another name.”
For years, staff writer Shelley Terry and the rest of the staff have wondered what that name might have been — it’s what you call an unsolved mystery.
