ASHTABULA – Flash Bistro, the on-campus eatery at Kent State University at Ashtabula, will operate with extended hours starting Jan. 17.
The Bistro’s new hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
In addition to serving the needs of Kent State Ashtabula students, faculty and staff, Flash Bistro will be open to the public.
Made-to-order breakfasts will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., while other menu items are available throughout the day.
Flash Bistro also offers a large selection of pre-made “Grab ‘n’ Go” items like deli sandwiches, salads, and parfaits, as well as a variety of snacks and bottled beverages.
Weekly and daily specials are available and a complete menu and additional information can be found at www.kent.edu/ashtabula/flash-bistro.
Flash Bistro is in the Main Hall Commons, 3300 Lake Road West in Ashtabula.
