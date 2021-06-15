NORTH KINGSVILLE — The flames coming from the burning American flags blazed almost as bright as the pride of the veterans who placed them in a bin to properly dispose of the flags that flew over veterans’ graves, buildings and residences.
Hundreds of flags were disposed of by burning in a large metal container on Monday evening at Greenlawn Memory Gardens. The event has been held for more than two decades, said American Legion Neal Post 743 Commander John Pildner.
The 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was brought back by American Legion officials. Boy Scout Troop 11 assisted.
Norm Thorpe, a participant in the ceremony and member of the Post, said there were more than 500 flags burned in the ceremony.
Several Boy Scouts presented representative flags to Pildner who then proclaimed them ready for disposal after serving as reminders of our country on the veterans graves and throughout the community.
Pildner said the ceremony is a respectful way to retire the flags.
John Repasky, assistant scout master of Troop 11, said it is important for Boy Scouts to learn the importance of giving back to their community and the ceremony was a way to reinforce that lesson.
“This is our first time here. We just heard about it a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
Repasky said the scouts also learned you just don’t throw an old flag in the garbage.
After the first few flags were lit with a torch, the fire started burning brightly and veterans, scouts and others assisted by adding flags into the fire.
The flags were collected throughout the North Kingsville and Kingsville Township area and some flags were dropped off by people from other communities as well, Pildner said.
Flag Day ceremonies were held throughout the area including at the Ashtabula Elks Club and individual flag presentations were also made by the Sons of the American Legion.
The U.S. Flag Code states that a flag should be destroyed “in a respectful manner, preferably by burning.”
Veterans organizations across the country provide the opportunity for flags to be disposed of with Flag Day being a popular time to do the procedure.
