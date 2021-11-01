GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Five people are seeking four seats on the Geneva-on-the-Lake council.
Incumbents Matthew Caudill, Cynthia Dudeck, Gary Himes and Donald Woodward are seeking re-election, and Michelle Bencic is seeking a seat on council.
Caudill said he is running for re-election to continue what council has been doing for the last four years. “I’m really excited to see the village’s prolific growth, and ... how it’s starting to spruce up,” Caudill said.
If re-elected, Caudill said he wants to continue the path the village is on. “We’ve seen a lot of great grants come through to pave our streets,” Caudill said. The village also worked closely with Geneva Township Park to install erosion protection.
Caudill said he would also focus on a rewrite of the village’s zoning code. “Essentially what we want to do there is protect the residential areas, and make sure that those stay residential,” Caudill said.
Dudeck was appointed to council after a seat was vacated partway through the current term. Dudeck said she in a good position, because she is not a business owner in the village, but she is friends with a number of people who own businesses in the area who do not live in the village.
If re-elected, Dudeck said she would like to see more things to do in the village for young children. The village administrator is very good at finding grants, Dudeck said.
The village is on a good track with its police and fire departments, she said.
“The people we have in office right now, we’re all headed in a really good direction, the same direction,” Dudeck said.
Himes is currently finishing his first term on council, he said. He said when he was first elected, he told himself he would run for a second term. “I feel there’s been a lot of positive growth in a lot of areas in the village,” Himes said.
If re-elected Himes said he would like to see continued planned growth throughout the village and increase revenue.
Himes has been chairman of the park committee for the last four years. Himes said the village has become a destination for golfers of all skill levels.
“I would just hope that people would look at what we’ve done for the last four years and would allow me the opportunity to go ahead and continue being part of this group and moving forward,” Himes said. “Of course, it is up to the will of the voters.”
Woodward has served a number of terms on GOTL Village Council. “I’ve been there through all the bad times, and I have to say, the last 10 years have been a pleasure to serve, because Geneva-on-the-Lake and the whole Geneva area has really grown, it’s been on an upswing,” Woodward said.
Woodward said the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake has been an economic driver for the area.
The village has had a good relationship with Geneva township and city, he said.
Woodward said there are two times when people want to run for election, when people think they can make a difference, and when the things are going well and they want to help keep things moving in the right direction. “That’s where we’re at today, and that’s why I’m asking for one more term,” Woodward said.
Michelle Bencic could not be reached for comment.
