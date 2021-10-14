PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Five people are running for two seats on the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees in the Nov.2 election.
Incumbents Jody R. Bancroft and Debbie Friedstrom will appear on the ballot along with political newcomers Ronald Dale, Thomas Lucas Jr., and write-in candidate, Keith Morris.
Jody Bancroft
Bancroft, a retired Ashtabula Township firefighter, is running for a second term. He also worked part-time with the Plymouth Road Department and as a volunteer EMT/firefighter with the Plymouth Fire and Rescue Company.
“As a trustee I feel respect and responsibility are a priority,” he said. “I have worked well in the past four years with Debbie Friedstrom, Dave Waldron and fiscal officer, Maryann Stevenson.”
If re-elected, Bancroft’s goals are to maintain roads and fire department and to wisely use the taxpayers’ money.
“I feel voters should vote for me as I have more to accomplish in the next four-year term,” he said. “I am running to make good changes to our community.”
Bancroft attended Edgewood High School and Youngstown State University.
Bancroft and his wife, LeAnn, have two sons, a daughter and a granddaughter.
Debbie Friedstrom
Friedstrom has served 12 years on the Plymouth Board of Trustees. She is the past president and a member of the Ashtabula County Township Association and a 2016 graduate of the Ohio Township Association Leadership Academy. She served two years on the board of directors.
She attended Kent State and Marygrove College, where she earned a bachelor’s and master’s in education, respectively. She is a retired teacher.
Friedstrom was appointed in May 2009 to complete the last eight months of her late husband Ed’s term.
She served six years on the Ashtabula County Planning Commission and is a member of the Ashtabula County Land Bank.
“I have a strong work ethic and I am detail oriented,” she said. “I am committed to the residents’ needs. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Plymouth Township.”
Friedstrom said the biggest challenge to Plymouth Township is working with a limited budget.
“We must keep the township fiscally strong while properly caring for our fire department and emergency medical services, roads and cemetery,” she said.
Friedstrom said she’s seeking re-election because she wants to continue to provide quality leadership for the township.
“We are constantly striving to improve services for our residents,” she said. “I believe it is essential for our residents to communicate with the Plymouth officials when they have a question or a concern. It is important that they get the correct facts.”
Thomas Lucas
Lucas, a Marine Corps veteran and senior service officer for the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission, is tossing his hat in the ring.
He attended Kent State University, where he studied computer technology. He also has experience in factory work, construction and customer service. He’s a small business owner and county employee, coupled with almost 30 years experience in the public service and fire service.
“I believe my leadership skills will be an asset in interfacing with residents, other leaders and officials,” Lucas said.
He graduated from Ashtabula High School and attended Plymouth Elementary School.
“I am a running for trustee because I think Plymouth Township needs a new face and a new perspective,” he said. “I believe my particular skill set and experience will be an asset to the township. It is my desire to work with the residents to define overall goals of the township while ensuring the safety and welfare of our neighborhoods.”
Having built up his own business, Lucas said he learned to listen well and communicate clearly.
“I know what it takes to transform complex issues into practical solutions,” he said. “I think ‘outside the box’ and offer proactive approaches with a positive attitude.”
If elected, Lucas said he would give 100 percent.
“Keeping the township fiscally strong while properly caring for and improving our Fire/EMS services, roads and all other township properties,” he said “I will continue to be an active member of the community and readily available to the residents.”
Lucas is the father of three children: Tommy, Toby and Isabella
(Write-in) Keith Morris
Morris, a 36-year resident of Plymouth, attended Plymouth Elementary School and graduated from Ashtabula High School in 2000. Morris also graduated from Kent State Ashtabula, majoring in middle childhood education.
He and his wife, JoAnna, have three children: Zoie, 6, Liam, 3 and Levi, 1.
Morris, a business owner for 20-plus years, is also self employed, working as a Demolition Derby promoter, disc jockey, and MAC Enterprises. He also volunteers at the Plymouth United Methodist Church produce distribution site.
“I represent positive change and fairness. All residents should be treated the same in all aspects,” he said. “The current trustees have allowed residents to be harassed and discriminated against and I do not believe in that. Diplomacy goes a long way. I am good at looking at both sides and coming up with creative solutions.”
If elected, Morris pledges to protect Plymouth residents’ rights and to have an open door policy.
He plans to deal with flooding issues, maintain waterways, join the county’s recycling program and work to get grants and other creative funding solutions rather than going to the taxpayers.
“I want to make Plymouth uphold the theme of Pleasant, Planned, Progressive,” he said. “I never make promises I can’t uphold.”
Ronald Dale
Dale did not respond to Star Beacon’s inquiry.
