JEFFERSON — The second day of the county’s budget hearings took place on Monday.
Five departments spoke to the county commissioners and members of the public regarding their proposed budgets for 2023.
Department of Environmental Services
Director Doug Starkey said for this year’s budget, his office broke categories down further, in order to better track expenditures.
Previously, more than a million dollars of revenue was shown on the department’s budget, when it was in fact a pass-through, which has been corrected in this year’s budget.
The sewer division of the Department of Environmental Services is working to install generators at various facilities throughout the county, Starkey said.
Starkey has been encouraging the commissioners to fund engineering services before projects get funding in order to facilitate grant applications, said County Administrator Janet Discher.
Contract projects are the biggest reason for the increase from 2022 to 2023, Starkey said.
On the water side, there are a lot of projects ongoing.
One potential project for next year, pending funding, is an automated meter reading system, Starkey said.
There are some meters that can be read by driving by the home, but none can be read fully remotely, Starkey said.
Having the ability to remotely read water meters would free up employee time currently used to read meters, he said.
The EPA is ramping up inspections after they were less frequent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Starkey said.
People continue to request tap-ins to old lines, and request the installation of new lines, Starkey said.
Kozlowski said the Department of Environmental Services is not a general fund expense.
“People don’t understand this is rate-payer based,” Starkey said. “That’s how this fund is generated.”
Community Services and Planning
Jake Brand, director of Community Services and Planning, said his office is three different departments.
“Currently, our office has four staff members,” Brand said.
The hope is to hire another grant specialist in the coming year, but that is not reflected in the budget request, he said.
Because of staffing, the department spent more money on contract services, and that is not expected to be an issue this year, Brand said. The change caused a $22,000 drop in the department’s contract services line item.
The department is requesting a total of $120,949.99 from the county’s general fund, down from $138,200 from last year.
Other funds under the Community Services and Planning umbrella do not come out of the general fund.
Brand said a plan is currently in the works to update the county’s subdivision regulations early next year.
The department also handles solid waste planning.
Brand said, on that budget, last year they started setting $20,000 per year aside in order to eventually replace high price items required for the county’s recycling program. In previous years, that fund has operated at a surplus, he said.
Public Defender
Megan Brunarski, Director of the Public Defender Office, provided the budget committee with comparisons of public defender employees’ salaries, compared to prosecutors office employees and the employees at other counties’ public defender offices.
The 2023 budget request includes an almost $100,000 increase in wages, making up the majority of the increase between the office’s 2022 budget and the 2023 request.
Brunarski said her request is to bring her employees’ salaries into line with the County Prosecutor’s office.
“I don’t want to lose any of my people, and I also don’t want to lose any of the lawyers,” Brunarski said. “It’s really hard to get quality work out here. So I feel that it’s only fair that we be on an even playing field with the Prosecutor’s Office here in town, so that it entices them to stay.”
The Public Defender officially moved under the direct management of the county in 2021.
The office is almost paperless, which helps reduce supply costs, Brunarski said.
The office is requesting $878,196 for 2023, up from $728,315 from 2022.
This year, 90 percent of the cost of the office will be reimbursed by the state, Brunarski said.
Eastern County Court
Eastern County Court Executive Ryan Colby said the court’s request for 2023 is almost identical to its 2022 budget.
The court’s payroll request was slightly higher due to Court clerks moving up in pay grade, he said.
The court’s healthcare costs are less than in 2022 due to employees participating in the county’s wellness program and a change in the kinds of health insurance employees are using, Colby said.
One question was whether or not a project to preserve court documents would be included in the court’s 2023 request, or would be paid for another way.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said Colby reached out to her previously regarding a large number of files that needed to be preserved.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county probably needs a working group to examine the issue.
The court is requesting $369,728, according to budget documents. That is $50,952 more than 2022, Colby said.
Soil and Water
Soil and Water District Manager Nathan Paskey said foot traffic in the office has slowed down.
“We go to them more than they come to us,” he said.
The district’s budget is pretty straightforward, he said.
The district is working to spend down a budget carry-over. There is a slight increase in the budget request for salaries, Paskey said.
District leadership would like to spend $32,500 from the carry-over to purchase a new vehicle.
The district is requesting $80,000 from the county, along with $90,000 from the state and $45,440, according to budget documents from the county.
Whittington thanked Paskey for being willing to use the district’s carryover during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the county budget was tight.
