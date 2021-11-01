JEFFERSON — Five candidates are seeking four village council seats in the Tuesday election.
Katy White-Dreier, Jake Morgan, Kevin Orvos, Karen Roderick and Steven Sekanina are all seeking election and only Dreier is presently a council member.
Dreier said she has enjoyed being on council over the past several years. “As a member of council I have tried to listen to the wants and needs of our village residents,” she said.
“I believe over the time I have been on council we have made several improvements as well as hopes for additional changes that will bring business into our village,” she said. White-Dreier said her ultimate goal is to improve the village.
Sekanina was appointed to council earlier this year, but a residency requirement became an issue. He said that is all resolved and he is ready to serve.
“The biggest challenge facing Jefferson village is making sure we maintain the small town’s feel so many love, while cultivating a vibrant business environment,” Sekanina said.
He said the tax base has eroded over time as manufacturing operations have left the village. “We not only need to retain the business base we currently have but we need to attract new business and investments to replace business that have left,” he said.
Sekanina said the village also must nurture businesses that support Jefferson’s role as the county seat.
Roderick said she decided to run for village council because she is a community resident and believes it is important to “give back” and wants to be a voice for village residents.
“I have lived here for 15 years. I care about the residents in our community and I am willing to take the time to listen and help where I can. I would love the opportunity to help residents become more informed so they can be more involved,” she said.
Morgan did not return calls for election comments and contact information was unavailable for Orvos.
