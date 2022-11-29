AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Five men are under arrest after an early-morning break-in at the Austinburg UPS facility.
Dispatchers received notification of an alarm at the facility at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday morning, and deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers saw a black sedan speeding northbound on Route 45 while en route, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a broken window on an overhead door. This is the second break-in at the facility in the last two weeks, according to the press release. There was also another break-in at a UPS facility in Highland Heights.
After responding to the break-in in Austinburg, law enforcement contacted the Highland Heights UPS facility and notified law enforcement in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for the black sedan, according to the press release.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was tracking a group of individuals from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area in connection with the break-ins, according to the press release.
The Willoughby Hills Police Department stopped the black sedan on Interstate 90, traveling at approximately 120 miles per hour. The suspects, four adults and one juvenile, were arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail and Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, and have been charged with receiving stolen property.
