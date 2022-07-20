Western County Court Judge Michelle Fisher recently filed petitions to appear on the November ballot.
Fisher was appointed to the position of Western County Court Judge in February of 2021 after previous Western County Court Judge David Schroeder was elected to one of the three Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judge positions. She took office on March 1, 2021.
Fisher filed the required paperwork to appear on the November ballot earlier in July, according to a press release.
The press release states Fisher has prioritized keeping communities safe, promoting community resources and saving taxpayer dollars.
“In Western County Court, we have some big technology projects going on, hoping to save the county and the city some money and make it more accessible for everyone,” Fisher said in the press release.
Western County Court covers Austinburg Township, Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Geneva Township, Harpersfield Township, Hartsgrove Township, Orwell Township, Orwell, Morgan Township, Rome Township, Trumbull Township and Windsor Township. The court hears misdemeanor cases and preliminary felony cases in those areas.
