CONNEAUT — First responders in the city are prepared for this year’s D-Day Conneaut.
Fire Chief Steve Lee said it is all hands on deck for the three days of the event.
“We actually post crews down in the park, then we have extra crews that are basically handling everything in the city of Conneaut,” he said. “We also have mutual aid companies in there as well. Like, this year, we’re going to have Pierpont, Sheffield, and a bunch of our folks.”
The Ashtabula County water rescue team will be on-hand at the event all three days when the re-enactments of the amphibious landings are taking place, in case someone falls into the water, and an engine company is staffed at the park because of the fly-overs, Lee said.
Planning for the event is ongoing, he said.
“We also rely heavily on University Hospitals and their event team,” Lee said. “We basically are working with them, and they bring down resources such as trailers for cooling, and have field medical facilities. A lot of times they have doctors and nurses that are on-site. They can handle what’s needed down there, and if they need transported, our crews come down and transport.”
Fire Department staff also need to inspect pyrotechnics for re-enactments, and inspecting food vendors at the event.
“We have a lot of bases to cover,” Lee said.
The Ashtabula County EMA and the Fire Department work together to keep track of potential weather events that could impact D-Day, he said.
Police Chief Michael Colby said quite a bit of work goes into preparing for D-Day Conneaut, including scheduling officers to work.
“It’s kind of always been understood here at the police department that we need as many people as we can get for the weekend, since it draws so many people to the city,” Colby said.
The department makes sure officers are on-hand for the larger events at D-Day.
“We’ve had a couple issues come up at D-Day over the years, nothing that’s required any type of use of force or arrest,” he said. “But there is a lot of planning going into that, from man-power to properly properly supervise the larger events, to organizing the Department of Homeland Security and their tower that’s been there the last few years.”
The department is also careful to also have officers staffing the rest of the city, in case issues arise elsewhere, Colby said.
The police department also works ahead of the event, installing extra signage to try to reduce traffic congestion from visitors leaving D-Day Conneaut.
Colby warned people to be aware of the temporary “no parking” signs around the area.
“The reason we do that is for the citizens in the city,” he said. “Some of the side streets are pretty narrow. If we allowed parking on both sides of the streets, and there was some form of emergency, some of those roads, I don’t know if we could get an ambulance, or fire trucks ... down the road in the event something happened. We try to keep in mind the safety of the citizens, the re-enactors, the visitors, but on the other hand, our every day function of providing that same level of support to the rest of the city.”
Police officers had to write a few parking tickets last year, Colby said.
“When you get a big event like that, you get one person that parks there and then everybody starts to flood in,” he said.
“Common sense should play a role there somewhere. We’ve been doing this for a while, and we’ve got a pretty good handle on the event.”
D-Day Conneaut officials have done a good job of spreading crowds.
