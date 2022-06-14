ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Police Department gained a new officer Monday morning at the Municipal Building.
The first recipient of the Dr. Reginald Shelby Scholarship, Michael W. Wofford Jr. of Ashtabula, was sworn by City Manager Jim Timonere. Wofford’s mother, Debra Wofford, held the Bible.
Timonere congratulated Wofford and welcomed the new police officer to the community.
Nearly 20 Ashtabula police officers and several city officials and community leaders attended the ceremony. They took turns congratulating Wofford, shaking his hand and taking photos with him.
“We couldn’t be more pleased,” Police Chief Robert Stell said. “We have an outstanding candidate and he will be a great asset to the department.”
Wofford, 41, is a Harbor High School graduate and said he always wanted to be a police officer.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I will do the best I can do.”
Wofford recently graduated from the Police Academy, thanks to money provided through the Shelby minority scholarship.
The Rev. Emory Moore of Ashtabula started the scholarship, with hopes of getting more diversity in the city’s police and fire departments.
“We have two more candidates coming down the pike — one for the fire department and one for the police department,” Moore said. “If it happens, that will be great.”
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer, the Ashtabula Police Department started to re-think its approach to community relations, particularly relationships with minorities, Stell said.
“I believe strongly that we have established a culture within our police division that demands fairness and equality to those we serve,” he said. “However, we understand that there are some in our community who don’t necessarily see that, which is why we looked for new ways to improve our connection with the community. We reached out through social media, as well as to members of our community to assist us.”
Soon after, Ashtabula City Council backed Stell’s request for body cameras. All of the officers also attended diversity and/or sensitivity training.
Last year, the Ashtabula Police Department asked Moore, to join its review board when interviewing new police officer candidates.
Moore was designated as the Community Liaison Official for the department. He acts as go-between for any person who may not feel comfortable dealing directly with the police, as well as acting as a conduit to improve communication with the community.
A few months later, the city partnered with Moore and Kathy Shelby of the Dr. Reginald W. Shelby Foundation to help the department promote diversity. The minority scholarship program was created to pay for the costs of the Police Academy for minority candidates.
“It is our goal to strengthen relationships with our minority community and the community as a whole,” Stell said.
City Council President John Roskovics, who supports the program and attended Monday’s ceremony, hopes to get more minorities interested in police work.
“I would love to see our police and fire departments reflect our community’s diversity,” he said. “I like to think of Ashtabula as an island of progress.”
Shelby, the first African-American physician in Ashtabula, died in 2012 at the age of 92 at his home in Ashtabula.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., Shelby followed in his father’s footsteps and became a doctor. He moved to Ashtabula in 1958, starting his own private practice. He became chief of surgery at Ashtabula General Hospital. He also served as chief of the medical staff in 1970 and 1983, and retired in 1991.
