First Presbyterian to celebrate 200 years of welcoming worshippers

ASHTABULA — The First Presbyterian Church has been welcoming worshippers for 200 years, and it all started with just seven parishioners.
The parishioners organized the church on Dec. 7, 1821, under the leadership of the Rev. Joseph Badger, who was the first missionary of any denomination in Ashtabula County. He lived in a log cabin and his farm extended to the current church property at 4317 Park Ave.
Those first parishioners and Badger began a ministry that today boasts a history of outstanding leadership in the community. Fourteen of its youth have become pastors taking God’s word into the world, according to Elaine Naddra, church secretary.
On Oct. 10, the community is invited to celebrate the 200th anniversary with First Presbyterian Church, beginning with a worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Many former pastors will participate in the service led by the Rev. Samuel Monte.
Following worship, a group photo will be taken.
A luncheon will be served at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall with time for sharing memories to conclude the day’s events.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15, via email to firstpresb@yahoo.com., or via telephone to 440-993-3731.
Members of the 200th Anniversary committee include: the Rev. Samuel Monte, Nancy Blake, Emily Fisher, Lois Hanna, John and Donna McLean, Sue Pirigyi, Sandy Pozum and Brad and Adelaide Strong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.