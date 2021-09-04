First Presbyterian Church installs Blessing Box

ASHTABULA — The First Presbyterian Church of Ashtabula adopted a bold vision from the PC (U.S.A.) Presbyterian Church, United Churches, U.S.A.
The Matthew 25 project invites congregations to follow Jesus’ teachings in Mathew 25: 31-46 to become active members and to make a difference in our community and the world.
One of the areas of focus of this project promotes ending systemic poverty by actively promoting helping people in poverty in the neighborhoods of each church.
The Outreach Committee, supported by the total membership, recently erected the Blessing Box on church property to help supply food items, health aides, clothing (seasonal) and spiritual guidance material to the poor and needy in Ashtabula.
To participate contact the church office at 440-993-3731. All contributions are welcomed.
