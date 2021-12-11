First Lady Fran DeWine celebrates governor's Imagination Library

ASHTABULA — First Lady Fran DeWine is celebrating the governor’s Imagination Library by reading to children across the state.
On Wednesday, the First Lady read to children at Ashtabula County Head Start.
More than 300,000 Ohio children are enrolled in the Imagination Library
This month, 301,457 children in Ohio were mailed a book from the Imagination Library. More Ohio children are receiving the Imagination Library books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library than any other state.
In Ashtabula County, 2,137 eligible children, or 34 percent, are enrolled in the program.
Imagination Library mails children a book a month until their fifth birthday. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family. Parents and caregivers can enroll children at OhioImaginationLibrary.org.
