BY WARREN DILLAWAY
A program designed to help prevent power outages and provide flexibility in restoring service is well underway in Ashtabula County, said FirstEnergy external communications representative Lauren Siburkis.
“The work includes the installation of new, automated equipment and technology in substations and along power lines serving more than 50,000 customers,” Suburkis said in an emailed statement.
“The work we’re doing across Ashtabula [County] will provide new technology and backup power lines for thousands of our customers and reduce many power interruptions to just a brief or momentary outage,” she said.
Siburkis said this will be especially helpful during severe weather events.
Siburkis said 30 new automated re-closing devices in the substations are designed to reduce the outage issues.
“These electrical devices work like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs, with the added benefit of automatically reenergizing a substation or power line within seconds for certain types of outages,” she said.
The new power lines, and 150 utility poles, are also designed to withstand tree debris and severe weather.
“About 40 capacitor banks are also being installed to help ensure all customers served by a single power line receive the same flow of safe, reliable power by evently distributing electricity down the line,” Siburkis said.
She said energy usage is expected to drop for some customers because lower power voltages will be fed into the homes and businesses.
“Additional work is planned across the region as part of the company’s three-year portfolio of grid modernization work that began last year and wraps up in 2022,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.