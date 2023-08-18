SAYBROOK — The first days of school for Saint John students were warm ones Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.
But inside the air-conditioned school, teachers and administrators welcomed students with warm hugs and smiles.
Kindergarten students started a half day on Wednesday, while grades 1-6 were introduced to their teachers and classmates until 10:50 a.m. Thursday, then the junior high and high school students, grades 7 through 12, arrived on in the afternoon.
Mariella Platano of Ashtabula said she couldn’t help but get teary-eyed on her 5-year-old daughter’s first day of kindergarten.
“She loved it; she said she can’t wait for a full day of school,” Platano said. “I’m so proud of the girl she is becoming but she will always be my baby.”
Teachers arrived early to school on the first days to make sure everything ran smoothly, said Keith Corlew, director of enrollment management and marketing.
“The school year got off to a great start,” he said.
Kevin Cornelius, 8, of Ashtabula, was ready for the first day of third grade donning his school uniform.
Bella Lucas, who will be 13 years old next week, said she’s very excited to start seventh-grade.
“She didn’t have to be in school until noon, but she was up early getting ready,” said Bella’s mother, Stacy Millberg of Ashtabula. “I’m not going to lie — I bawled all the way home.”
A Saint John cheerleader, Jenna Timonere, 14, of Ashtabula, said she’s excited to start her freshman year of high school.
Like many others, her parents, Jim and Janice Timonere, got a bit teary-eyed about their youngest child starting high school.
The school, which continues to grow every year since moving to the new facility — the old Saybrook Elementary School at 7911 Depot Road — in 2012, has become a thriving member of the Saybrook Township community, said Saint John President Sister Maureen Burke.
“Everything is wonderful — great kids, great families,” she said Thursday.
Enrollment is up more than 7 percent from last year, with 575 students in grades pre-K through 12, she said.
The private, Catholic school serves the Diocese of Youngstown.
