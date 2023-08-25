ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Miles Stell woke up very excited Thursday morning.
It was his first day of first grade at Ridgeview Elementary School.
“We listened to his favorite song, ‘Mr. Blue Sky,’ all the way to school,” said his mother, Meghann Stell. “We walked him to class and left as he was waving to all his friends who were there.”
Lindie Platano-Vanek said her fourth-grade daughter, Raylin, was up before the alarm went off.
“She was excited to walk her niece into kindergarten, too,” she said. “It was a very happy morning for our family.”
Superintendent Patrick Colucci said it was also a really nice day inside the schools.
“Students are excited to be back together in class. The staff did a fantastic job preparing for the arrival of students. I can’t say enough about how hard the staff worked on getting the buildings cleaned and ready for students returning,” he said.
“Our teachers have been in professional development gearing up for instructional training since Aug. 21.”
Colucci said everyone is extremely excited about the addition of mini-split units in the classrooms that will provide better air quality.
“They can cool down classrooms and also provide additional heat in the winter months,” he said. “We also increased safety measures with a secondary door-locking system and upgraded our panic alarm system to include audio and visual notification inside and outside the buildings in case of a lockdown situation.”
The district also added a new and improved radio system.
Edgewood High School Principal Michael Notar said there are several positive changes for the 2023-24 school year, including a new curriculum principal who will work directly with teachers.
Curriculum Principal Rocco Adduci will assist teachers in creating lesson plans to help students learn at a higher level.
“He is going to break down test data,” Notar said.
Notar said more tutoring help will also be available for students.
“We have a full-time tutor to help support students who are struggling academically,” he said.
Student enrollment at the high school is estimated at more than 500, with 140-150 in the freshman class. Enrollment has been increasing for the last several years, according to district officials.
Olajuwon Cooper will continue to fine tune his role as linkage coordinator. He will be working to improve attendance by connecting with students and parents, coordinating some assemblies and putting together staff wellness programs.
Emma Lamont is also new to the high school. She will be teaching family and consumer science. Lamont is one of only two teachers in the state of Ohio with that degree.
Lamont also will be teaching cooking classes and child development.
