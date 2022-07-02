Fourth of July weekend is here and that means plenty of fireworks and a parade.
Holiday revelers can start off their weekend in Conneaut with a parade at 2 p.m. today, and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at Conneaut Township Park. The Conneaut Port Authority hosts the annual event.
The best places to see the fireworks are Conneaut Township Park, Conneaut Public Dock or Lakeview Park. Rain date is Sunday.
Pymatuning State Park plans to set off fireworks at dusk, around 9 p.m. tonight.
Roaming Shores will set off fireworks at 10 p.m. tonight. If rain dampens spirits, a rain date has been set for Sunday.
The sky will sparkle above Geneva-on-the-Lake, starting at 10 p.m. Monday at the Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course. The best place to watch is on the strip, organizers said.
A new fireworks law went into effect in June, allowing Ohioans to legally set off fireworks on certain holidays, including New Year’s Eve and Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth, and days on and around July 4, Labor Day.
However, not all cities are adopting the statewide legislation.
As part of the new law, any political subdivision may opt-out of allowing the ability to discharge.
A majority of local municipalities are allowing the law to stand untouched, including Ashtabula and Conneaut. Consequently, area residents should check with their community’s leaders before setting off any fireworks this weekend.
