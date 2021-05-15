CONNEAUT — Conneaut firefighters were busy on Friday battling blazes in the city and in Monroe Township, as well as responding to a car crash, said Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee.
Lee said a fire at 218 Lake Road in Conneaut was called in around 5:20 p.m.
“No one was home at the time,” he said.
Lee said firefighters had just come back from helping Monroe Township battle a garage-barn blaze, so there was more manpower available. He said the Monroe Township fire was called in around 3:15 p.m.
“The guys put out the [Conneaut] fire pretty quickly,” he said. Lee said firefighters remained on the scene well into the evening.
“The fire is under investigation. The state fire marshal is coming up,” he said. Lee said he was still at the scene at 8:30 p.m. waiting for the fire marshal to arrive.
Lee said the home was damaged, but the fire was contained primarily to the basement. He said the home will need wiring and plumbing work and maybe some drywall, plus there was some smoke damage.
Lee said three people live at the residence.
Lee said firefighters from numerous area companies, including Kingsville and Sheffield, also assisted in battling the blaze.
