ROME TOWNSHIP — A fully involved car fire on Route 11 was reported late Monday night to Rome Township firefighters.

When firefighters arrived at 9:52 p.m., they found a fully involved car fire near the rest stop on Route 11. 

No one was injured.

“The driver noticed smoke and fire and pulled over at a turn-around,” said Rome Fire Chief Ed Kosiol. “We got there and extinguished the blaze.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you