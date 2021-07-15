ROME TOWNSHIP — A fully involved car fire on Route 11 was reported late Monday night to Rome Township firefighters.
When firefighters arrived at 9:52 p.m., they found a fully involved car fire near the rest stop on Route 11.
No one was injured.
“The driver noticed smoke and fire and pulled over at a turn-around,” said Rome Fire Chief Ed Kosiol. “We got there and extinguished the blaze.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.