MADISON — The Burger King in Madison is considered a total loss after the building caught on fire Tuesday night.
The Madison Fire District, along with mutual aid from Perry, Geneva, Leroy, Thompson and Concord fire departments, were dispatched at 9:41 p.m. to 6634 Route 20 for a fire in a roof vent stack, according to a press release from the Madison Fire District.
When firefighters arrived at 9:50 p.m., they discovered active fire in the kitchen hood duct work. Upon further investigation, they found the blaze had already spread to the roof, according to the release.
Crews were removed from the roof and an interior attack was initiated, the release said.
Due to rapidly evolving heat and fire conditions, lightweight roof construction and HVAC units on the roof, interior crews were ordered out of the building, and the fire was extinguished from the exterior with hand lines and aerial apparatus, according to the release.
An additional ladder truck was requested from Painesville Township Fire Department to help fight the fire.
The blaze was brought under control at about midnight, according to the release.
Firefighters said the three Burger King employees working at the time were able to make it out of the building prior to the fire department’s arrival. No one was injured, firefighters said.
Crews remained on scene until 1:25 a.m. Wednesday.
“The building will more than likely be a total loss,” Madison Fire Capt. Terry G. Sopko said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
Last May, the Burger King on Route 20 in Ashtabula Township closed for eight months after fire damaged the building.
When firefighters arrived, they found black smoke billowing out of the roof of the building.
The fire started in the ventilation equipment used during cooking, firefighters said.
The Ashtabula Fire Department was called for mutual aid and helped extinguish the fire.
No one was injured, firefighters said.
