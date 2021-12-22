ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Smoke and flames burned a portion of the Rare Cherry Gentlemen’s Club, closing the club for the holidays.
When firefighters arrived at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 15 at 3105 Lake Road E., they discovered the fire isolated to one room.
“It was under control in minutes,” Ashtabula Township Fire Chief Tom Steele said. “It’s still being investigated.”
No one was injured, he said.
Ashtabula City and Saybrook Township fire departments assisted in battling the blaze.
Now friends of the female employees are asking area residents to help them have a merry Christmas, according to a new gofundme site for ‘Rare Cherry Ladies.’
“They will be rebuilding their workplace, but obviously not in time for them to provide a decent holiday for their families,” said Ashlee McKee, organizer.
McKee said the majority of the ladies are single mothers.
“So please be generous and giving this holiday season,” she said. “Every dollar counts.”
As of Tuesday, $65 had been raised, according to the site.
