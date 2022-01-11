Fire marshal urges residents to get smoke alarms

ASHTABULA — Recent tragedies in both Philadelphia and New York City, in which 31 people perished in two fires, brings attention to the importance of smoke alarms, said Ashtabula Fire Marshal Capt. Stephen Chase.
Smoke alarms in homes function as an early warning device to help prevent death and injury in the event of a fire. To provide adequate protection, smoke alarms must be installed properly, in the correct rooms/areas of a home or building and be in working condition.
"In nearly 30 years, the Ashtabula Fire Department has not had a single death from fire in a house equipped with a functioning smoke alarm; however, in that same time period more than 20 people have died in home fires without functioning smoke alarms," Chase said. "The facts are clear working smoke alarms save lives."
When installing a smoke alarm, the first question to ask yourself is, 'In what rooms or areas of my home should smoke alarms be installed?'
"Fire doubles in size every minute," Chase said. "For a smoke alarm to be an early warning system, it must be placed to detect smoke as early as possible."
It must also be close enough to the occupants so they can be alerted by its alarm, he said.
"The second question is, 'Should you sleep with your bedroom door closed?'" Chase said.
Recent research by the non-profit, Fire Safety Research Institute (FRSI), has demonstrated the safety of sleeping with the bedroom doors closed. The research shows that even the lightest door will delay the movement of smoke and heated gases into a sleeping area. Sleeping in a bedroom with a closed door provides a great deal of protection from a fire.
"But what about a fire that starts in the bedroom?" Chase said. "A smoke alarm must be located in the bedroom to monitor that area in case a fire starts there."
A closed bedroom door will protect you from a fire outside the bedroom, but the same closed door could seal in smoke and toxic gases if the fire starts in the bedroom. Without the early warning of a smoke alarm, the fire would likely cause death.
FRSI has posted test videos of the effects of sleeping with closed versus open doors at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSP03BE74WA.
The video shows a closed bedroom door to be safer than an open door, Chase said.
"As a result of numerous research studies, it is recommended that at least one smoke alarm is installed and maintained on each level of your home, near all bedrooms and inside each bedroom," he said. "In some instances, depending on the layout or size, multiple smoke alarms may be required in some areas."
The best resource for this information is the manufacturer’s instructions and local and state building and fire codes.
The manufacturer’s instructions are designed to place smoke alarms in a location within a room or area where it will be exposed to smoke as soon as possible without causing false alarms. These instructions will include such things as being within three feet of the high point of a ceiling, avoiding installation near heating and air conditioning ducts and fans, avoiding installation near stoves or where it may exposed to steam from a shower.
Smoke alarms require power to work. In newer homes, this source of power may be the household electrical system with a battery backup; however, in older homes smoke alarms powered solely by battery may be the only option.
Today, smoke alarms can be purchased that have a 10-year permanent battery that eliminates the need to replace the battery. Smoke alarms without a life-time battery require the battery to be replaced twice yearly.
Research has shown that the ability of a smoke alarm to detect smoke particles declines with age. For this reason, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends replacing smoke alarms every 10 years.
The NFPA recommends testing smoke alarms on a monthly basis. All manufacturers include instructions to perform a routine test of the smoke alarm. A properly located and installed smoke alarm that is less than 10-years old and passes this test should substantially reduce the risk of injury or death from a fire.
Anyone with questions concerning smoke alarms or any fire safety should contact their local fire department.
