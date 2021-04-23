Fire leaves family homeless

DENMARK TOWNSHIP — A family of four was left homeless on Thursday morning when fire destroyed a mobile home and an adjacent camper, said Lt. Pete Hall of the Pierpont Fire Department.
“When we arrived on the scene [at 4323 Stollaker Road] there was smoke showing from the front and side of the house,” Hall said. He said the call came in at 11:01 a.m. and the house and camper were a complete loss.
Hall said the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.
Firefighters from Pierpont, Monroe, Plymouth and Sheffield fire departments assisted. He said there were about 10 firefighters at the scene and they were there for about two hours.
Hall said there was no sign of foul play so the cause is undetermined and there will be no further investigation. He said insurance adjustors would likely follow through with their own investigation.
He estimated damage to be about $70,000.
