NORTH KINGSVILLE — A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to a plaza on Route 193 in the village.
North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard said the fire department was dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, in response to reports from a passerby that smoke was coming from the plaza in the 6200 block of South Main Street in North Kingsville.
In addition to the North Kingsville Fire Department, the Ashtabula city and township fire departments, Conneaut Fire Department and Plymouth Township Fire Department responded to the fire, he said.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring out of the building, Hubbard said.
“We made entry into PJ’s, that’s where the fire started, in that facility there,” he said. “Right now, the fire marshal’s up here doing his investigation.”
No one was injured in the fire, Hubbard said.
“PJ’s Bargain Bin and basically the dollar store is a total loss, pretty much,” he said.
The roof was falling down in PJ’s Bargain Bin on Sunday morning, Hubbard said.
He said there was smoke damage to Orlando’s Supermarket and the status of the U.S. Bank branch in the plaza was unknown at the time.
