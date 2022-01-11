ASHTABULA — Firefighters found smoke pouring from an East 23rd Street home on Monday afternoon as they pulled up to a two story structure.
Cold temperatures and snow were part of the firefighting experience as representatives of the Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township fire departments arrived to battle the blaze at 430 East 23rd St.
Captain Jeff Giantonio said the firefighters could see the smoke on their way to the fire after getting dispatched to the scene at 12:22 p.m.
Giantonio said a male occupant of the house noticed the fire and called 911 and exited the building before firefighters arrived. He said the fire started in the basement and the smoke went through a pipe chamber to the second floor.
Giantonio said there was a lot of smoke and water damage in the home and some structural damage including a kitchen that was close to falling through. He said there was $30,000 to $40,000 damage to the home and the couple lost almost all their possessions as well.
Fifteen firefighters responded to the scene with 11 Ashtabula Fire Department employees and four from the Ashtabula Township Fire Department, Giantonio said.
"The cause is still under investigation," he said.
There were no injuries to firefighters or the occupants, Giantonio said.
Ashtabula Fire Department Captain Stephen Chase said it was an accidental fire that will technically have an "undetermined" cause due to the severe damage to the kitchen.
Chase said the origin was below the kitchen and would be too dangerous for firefighters to access. He said there was no reason to believe the fire was anything but an accidental fire.
The road was blocked by fire trucks and ambulances for close to two hours as fire officials brought the blaze under control.
Giantonio said the house can likely be rebuilt but will take some time. He said the occupants will not be able to stay in the house until the repairs are completed.
