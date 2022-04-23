Local fire departments are warning of scams targeting their supporters.
Plymouth Fire Chief Bill Strubbe said multiple people reached out to him about messages claiming to have shirts for sale to raise funds for the Plymouth Township Fire Department.
“I knew there was some sort of scam going on,” he said.
Strubbe said his son, who works for the department, told him a number of other departments have experienced the same issues.
“It sounds like what’s taking place is kind of like a nationwide thing,” Strubbe said. “Whoever’s doing this must be going on fire department Facebook pages or websites, and they’ll take a screenshot of their logo if it’s on their sites.”
Scammers are marketing the shirts as benefitting the local fire departments, Strubbe said.
“Obviously there’s some sort of scam that’s going on,” he said.
Strubbe said he is unaware if anyone fell for the scam.
“If you get these emails, text messages, or however these folks contact you, don’t fall for stuff,” he said. “If it’s something you randomly get out of the blue, and you’re not really expecting it, then chances are it’s probably not true.”
Strubbe recommended reaching out to people directly to double check in situations like this.
Sheffield Fire Chief Claude Kobernik said firefighters in his department had alerted him to the scam, and posted on the department’s social media accounts warning residents.
“We basically told our residents we weren’t participating in this at all,” he said. “This is a scam. Don’t think it’s coming from us.”
Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Moisio said the office takes reports on scams, and also directs people to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said scams can be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection division, at ohioattorneygeneral.gov/consumers.
State and federal law enforcement agencies have more resources to go after scammers, O’Toole said.
“They also handle bulk,” O’Toole said. “If they’re doing it to people in Ashtabula [County], they’re doing it to people all over the state, and it’s not real practical to try to prosecute in Ashtabula and the prosecute it again in Cuyahoga, and then prosecute it again in Pike.”
O’Toole recommended turning on alerts for credit card charges. She also recommended getting a call-back number from people calling to ask for money, then searching for information online to verify their claims.
“And if you don’t recognize the number, let them leave a message, don’t pick it up,” O’Toole said.
