GENEVA — The process to hire a new fire chief to replace Dale Arkenburg, who is retiring Saturday, is well underway, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Varckette announced Arkenburg’s retirement in the spring and the position was posted with applications due in June. He said there were seven applications and a series of interviews concluded on Wednesday with three applicants remaining in contention.
The first round of interviews were conducted by a Geneva city human resources department representative and fire professionals from communities throughout northeastern Ohio, Varckette said.
Varckette said he and Arkenburg did not sit in on the initial interviews, but would be involved in talking with the final three applicants.
Varckette said there were internal candidates among the applicants. He said the interviews for the fire chief position will be expedited and occur within the time frame of the candidates.
Ideally a recommendation for hire could occur by the Geneva city council meeting to be held the second Monday in August, Varckette said.
Arkenburg is retiring after 25 years of service to the department. He said the fire department holds a Class 3 rating, which is difficult to achieve and is helpful to area residents and businesses because to the high rating can lower their insurance rates.
