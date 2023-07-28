ASHTABULA — Folks are fired up over Fire! Chicken Sandwiches’ new location.
Owner Jeremy Vincenzo moved his popular take-out restaurant from 1001 Bridge St. to the former Tony’s Doghouse site at 528 Lake Ave. in the Ashtabula Harbor.
“It’s going great. We got way more busier,” Bev Vincenzo said. “We have so much more space, an outdoor patio and lots of parking.”
Jeremy Vincenzo said he was surprised to learn some people would rather have a grilled chicken sandwich than a battered fried one. Consequently, they added a grilled sandwich to their tasty menu.
The menu is simple — a fire chicken sandwich with a variety of toppings and sauces, and fire nuggets (popcorn chicken fried wild or spicy.)
The menu also boasts several side dishes: coleslaw, fries, mac and cheese, fried pickles and bacon cheese fries.
“I’ve been there several times and the food is delicious,” Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
Vincenzo thanked patrons for remaining with him through “chick and thin.”
“It’s succeeded our expectations,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who supported us.”
Greg Church, executive director of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, said it’s exciting to see so many new businesses opening in Ashtabula.
Fire! Chicken now employs 11 people.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 9 p.m.. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday.
Service is take out or eat in and waiting customers can peruse the various chicken-related decor, including a six-foot tall rooster. To order, phone 440-650-5002.
