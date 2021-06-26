ASHTABULA — Folks were fired up Friday at Fire! Chicken Sandwiches.
Owner Jeremy Vincenzo, staff and the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the take-out restaurant, 1001 Bridge St. About a dozen local dignitaries and community leaders attended the event.
“We are celebrating one year of feeding folks and turning the switch from soft opening to hard opening,” Vincenzo said. “It took one whole year to figure out what everyone really wanted ... we try to make it fun.”
Vincenzo said he was surprised to learn some people would rather have a grilled chicken sandwich than a battered fried one. Consequently, they added a grilled sandwich.
The menu is simple — a fire chicken sandwich with a variety of toppings and sauces, and fire nuggets (popcorn chicken fried wild or spicy.) There are also four sides: coleslaw, fries and mac and cheese.
“I’ve been here several times and the food is delicious,” Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
Ashtabula Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey wore a t-shirt with a chicken on it. She even penned a welcome letter.
“Your establishment enhances our city,” she said. “We are through this together through chick and thin.”
The words drew chuckles and then applause.
Vincenzo thanked the crowd for being there.
“We have exploded — it’s succeeded our expectations,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who supported us. We made it through the first year and we plan on being here awhile.”
Vincenzo also received congratulations from Ariann Barile, district outreach representative for Congressman Dave Joyce.
Greg Church, executive director of the chamber, said it’s exciting to see so many new businesses opening in Ashtabula.
Fire! Chicken employs six people. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Wednesday.
Service is take out only, and waiting customers can peruse the various chicken-related decor, including a chicken mask on a suit of armor and chicken artwork. To order, phone 440-650-5002.
