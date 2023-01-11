ASHTABULA — When there’s a house fire there’s nothing more important than getting your family and pets out safely.
Minutes turn into seconds as fire and smoke spread through the house — and those seconds are even shorter when everyone is asleep.
One small device — a smoke detector — can help in getting everyone out of the house by warning them, Ashtabula Fire Capt. Stephen Chase said.
The Ashtabula Fire Department responded to three fully involved structure fires this past weekend. The last of these fires occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in a West Avenue house with two adults and two children sleeping inside.
“The occupants of the house that suffered the fire on Sunday morning were fortunate to have working smoke alarms installed,” Chase said. “The occupants were awakened and alerted to the fire by multiple smoke alarms sounding, averting a potential tragedy.”
The fire investigation revealed the fire was ignited by improper use of portable space heaters.
“Portable space heaters are to be operated and maintained as designed and in accordance with their provided instructions,” Chase said. “In buildings and structures regulated by the Ohio Fire Code, the use of space heaters is greatly restricted.”
In general, where permitted, space heaters are required to be directly connected to a permanently installed electrical outlet, and to be maintained three feet from all combustible materials.
“The Ashtabula Fire Department urges all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms installed on every level and in every sleeping unit of their homes,” he said.
Records from the past 20 years show 16 people have perished in home fires in the city of Ashtabula.
“These 16 lives were all lost in homes that did not have functioning smoke alarms,” Chase said. “Since the year 2000, not a single fire fatality has occurred, within Ashtabula, in a home equipped with a functioning smoke alarm.”
Smoke alarms are not expensive. A search of local stores and the internet found prices as low as $5, with an average of a stand-alone smoke alarm costing $12.
Many fire departments, including the Ashtabula Fire Department, in conjunction with charitable organizations, such as the Red Cross, have smoke alarm programs. These programs are designed to provide smoke alarms for the elderly or those who cannot afford them. In addition, most municipalities require owners of rental property to comply with codes requiring the installation and maintenance of smoke alarms.
“It’s a proven fact, both locally, and nationwide, smoke alarms save lives,” Chase said. “Please protect yourselves and your families, don’t add to the growing list of preventable deaths.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.