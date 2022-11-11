ASHTABULA — The annual Christmas dinner of the Finnish American Heritage Association will be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 933 Michigan Ave.
Tony's Deli will cater a roast beef dinner. Tickets are two for $25 or $13 each.
For reservations, call Elsa Shepard at 440-998-2061 by Nov. 25. Valerie Marini will present a musical program.
At the recent annual meeting the following trustees were elected: Stacie Capp, Ruth Ann Falcione, Carol Mead, Gregor Olsalvsky, Linda Riddell, Dan Riddell, Barbara Siekkinen, Jim Smith and Elsa Shepard.
The Finnish American Cultural Center, 1330 W. 8th St., is now closed for the season. Appointments can be made by calling Elsa Shepard, 440-998-2061 or Linda Riddell at 440-964-2519.
