ASHTABULA — The annual Finn Fish Fry will take place from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Saybrook Township Park.
Tickets are $21 each and available at the Finnish American Cultural Center and museum, 1330 W. 8th St., open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Reservations also can be made with Elsa Shepard, 440 998-2061.
Jenny and Gunar Luhta and crew from Halcyon Restaurant in the Ashtabula Harbor will prepare the meal.
Reservations are due by Aug. 21.
Raffle prizes have been donated by Finnstyle of Minnesota and include a Bianco Blu blown glass bird, two Merimekko mugs, two IItala small glasses, and a Pentik tin with a Merimekko design washcloth.
The Northern Flag Company in Conneaut donated Finnish flag and pole, as well.
There will also be a lottery tree raffle and music by Jim Fuller.
Appointments to visit the museum, popular with local Finns and Finnish citizens who visit America, can be made by calling Elsa or Linda Riddell, 440-964-2519.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.