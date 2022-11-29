ASHTABULA — The Finnish American Museum and Cultural Center will participate in the Holidays in the Harbor on Dec. 10.
The Cultural Center, also known as the log cabin, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and can be found at 1330 W. 8th St. in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
Finnish items will be available for sale, and visitors can peruse vintage journals, dolls, a long wool skirt, perfume bottles and more.
Coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be available and the log cabin will be decorated for Christmas.
Families are encouraged to stop by during the Holidays in the Harbor.
The log cabin has been used as an educational cultural center for the past 16 years.
Just after the turn of the 21st century, John Riddell, of Ashtabula, became aware of a log cabin company and negotiated a price for the log cabin. Three years later, in June of 2004, construction began with the delivery of the lumber.
The project took about two years and was completed June 30, 2006.
The museum was built on a piece of land that once held Sovito Hall, a central piece to the Finnish experience in the early 20th century. The building was the center of a variety of cultural and sporting events.
The hall was demolished in 1961.
Finnish citizens who visit America often make the museum a part of their tour.
For more information or a private tour, call 440-964-2519 or the center at 440-964-5790.
