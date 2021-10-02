ASHTABULA — The Finnish American Heritage Association will hold their annual meeting Oct. 16 at the Finnish American Cultural Center, 1330 W. 8th St., in the Ashtabula Harbor.
The meeting will include the election of trustees.
Gregor Olsalvsky, who taught Finnish language classes at the museum a few years ago, will be the guest speaker. He has traveled extensively, and will talk about his experiences, as well as about his heritage.
A light luncheon will be served following the program. Donations are encouraged. Reservations are required to Elsa Shepard 440-998-2061 by Oct. 9.
