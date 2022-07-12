ASHTABULA — Finnish American Heritage Association trustees recently awarded the 2022 college scholarship to a Geneva High School graduate.
The recipient, Amelia Riddell, a 2022 graduate with honors, will attend Ohio University in the fall. Riddell not only excelled in academics, but also played on the girls tennis team in high school.
Another Geneva High School graduate, Dan Arkkelin, who’s now a college professor, will be the guest of honor at a July 19 event at the Finnish American Cultural Center, 1330 West 8th St., Ashtabula.
The Finnish American Heritage Association will host a special event on Tuesday, July 19 at 11 am at the Finnish American Cultural Center, 1330 W. 8th St.
Arkkelin, now chair and professor of psychology at Valparaiso University in Indiana, will give a power point presentation and informal discussion on his recent book, “Environmental Psychology: An Inter-disciplinary Perspective.”
For reservations, call Linda Riddell, 440-964-2519. The public is invited and welcome to attend the museum’s events.
Plans are in the works for the annual Finn Fish Fry set for 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Saybrook Township Park. Tickets and reservations are required in advance. Tickets are available now at the Finnish American Cultural Center. Cost: $21 per person.
Raffle tickets for the Iittala vases and candleholders also are available at the center.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, or by appointment. Call Linda Riddell or Elsa Shepard, 440-998-2061 for more information.
