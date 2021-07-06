ASHTABULA — The Finnish American Cultural Center kicked off a tribute to international cultures on Saturday with a Native American drum circle.
July has been designated International Heritage Month by the center with hopes of widening interest in the ethnic and cultural groups that have lived and worked in Ashtabula County, said Elsa Shepard, vice president of the Finnish-American Heritage Association, which runs the center.
The event was the first of four cultural programs designed to interact with different segments of the population. Shepard said speakers will be invited to the center to present representations of their culture every Saturday this month.
The center is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. each Saturday this month with the program at 1 p.m. and doors closing at 3 p.m. July 10 has been designated Swedish and African American day; with July 17 focusing on Hispanic culture as well as the heritage of Scottish and Irish Americans.
German and Italian representation is planned for July 24 and anyone interested in sharing their cultural heritage can call the center and be recognized to speak on July 31.
The center also held a 15-year celebration on Sunday afternoon to commemorate the accomplishments the center has experienced over the years.
“It has been great,” Shepard said of the 15 years in Ashtabula Harbor.
Dan Riddell, a trustee who helped build the structure, said the center’s leadership wanted to open up the center to other groups to have dialogue about the history of Ashtabula. He said Irene Fiala will speak on German heritage on July 24 and will wear traditional German garb.
