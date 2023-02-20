Now is the time for Ashtabula County residents to seek financial assistance for their electric bills.
FirstEnergy is urging residential customers experiencing financial hardship to contact their electric company as soon as possible to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance before shutoffs for nonpayment resume without winter season restrictions, beginning April 14.
FirstEnergy realizes many of customers are still having trouble paying their full electric bill due to unforeseen circumstances.
Still, thousands of customers in this position do not reach out for help because they feel embarrassed or they are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible.
There are a number of programs available that can provide assistance with electric bills for those who may not consider themselves to be “low income,” but are on fixed incomes or find themselves struggling financially.
No one should ever have to choose between paying a bill or putting food on the table, and FirstEnergy officials hope those in need will consider taking advantage of these helpful resources.
Customers who are experiencing financial difficulty are urged to visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or contact our customer service team at 1-800-589-3101 for more information about our bill assistance programs.
Some of the programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:
• The Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP): Allows customers to pay a set percentage of their income toward their electric bill, regardless of the balance. Customers who maintain their payment plans may be eligible for debt forgiveness. Eligible customers should have income at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines. To apply, call 1-800-282-0880 or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
• Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP): Provides eligible customers with cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies. Customers must have gross income at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Call the Ohio Department of Development at 1-800-282-0880 or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov for more information.
• 2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information, dial 211, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 211 website.
• Save the Dream Ohio – Utility Assistance Plus (UAP): This program provides Ohio homeowners facing economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with assistance paying mortgages, utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes and other qualified housing costs. A household may receive up to $10,000 in utility and/or housing cost assistance. This part of the Save the Dream Ohio program is administered by participating local nonprofit agencies including the Community Action Agency and the Area Agency on Aging. A list of participating organizations can be found at https://savethedream.ohiohome.org.
• Emergency Rental Assistance: Customers who are having difficulty paying utilities, rent or mortgage due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for a Home Relief Grant. Visit COHHIO – Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio – at https://cohhio.org/, to find an agency near you.
• Emergency Hardship Funds: These funds may be available to residential customers who have suffered a recent financial hardship and need temporary assistance to pay their electric bill. Ohio Edison customers can apply for Project Reach at any participating Salvation Army location. Toledo Edison customers can apply for Neighbors Helping Neighbors by contacting the Toledo Salvation Army at 419-241-3549. Illuminating Company customers can apply for Co-Op funds at the Cleveland Salvation Army at 216-861-8185, or for the Ohio Fuel Fund by calling CHN Housing Partners or Step Forward at 216-350-8008.
Additionally, the $175 Winter Reconnect Option allows residential customers who are disconnected or at risk of disconnection the opportunity to pay $175 to have their service restored or maintained. There is no income eligibility requirement. PIPP customers who use this option may be eligible to have a reset of their past due amount.
