ASHTABULA — The final three performances of “Tuck Everlasting” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Straw Hat Theatre.
Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tucks, a family that has become immortal, does she get more than she could have imagined.
When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tucks’ unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life.
As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
Winnie Foster will be played by Carson Nick on Saturday, and by Dymphna Perts on Friday and Sunday.
Advance Sale Tickets: Adult $15, Senior/Student/Military $13, Child 2-12 $11. For tickets at the door (if available), add $2. Pay what you can pricing is available for all performances. Order tickets at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle. Music by Chris Miller. Lyrics by Nathan Tysen.
Based on the novel “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt. Directed by Ave Warren Lowe. Music directed by Ashley Nelling and Nora Giangola.
Straw Hat Theatre 2023 is sponsored by KeyBank.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
