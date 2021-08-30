ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A contractor is expected to begin the final stages of work at the historic Ashtabula Lighthouse today, said Ashtabula Lighthouse Preservation Society President Joe Santiana.
Santiana said the Cleveland contractor did a large amount of work last year as he put in electrical wiring, painted the building and rebuilt part of the inside of the lighthouse. He said the contractor has to put in new windows and other finishing touches on the contract that was paid for by a grant of more than $200,000 that came from the state of Ohio.
The ALPS Fish Fry drew many people to Lake Shore Park on Saturday afternoon to enjoy fish, fries and pierogies as well as view the historic lighthouse from a distance. He said the event went well and “Nicely Done” played live for the event.
Santiana said the contract was given to a Cleveland company because no area contractors expressed interest in the job. The committee has been working for many years to raise funds and complete major building projects on the historic structure.
Santiana said former Ohio State Sen. John Patterson assisted in getting the grant which has really helped in getting the work done.
The next stage of the project will be placing historic materials into the lighthouse. He said a solar powered security system is also planned and hopefully numerous camera angles inside and outside the structure so people can review the weather and happenings at the lighthouse.
“We will have one or two cameras inside,” Santiana said. “We will probably [also] get a full-fledged weather station,” he said.
“It took a long while,” Santiana said of the process that included challenging fundraising and construction.
