JEFFERSON — The deadline for candidates to file petitions to be on the ballot in the November general election is fast approaching.
Petitions for non-partisan candidates for the November general election must be dropped off at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections office in Jefferson by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. Local questions and levies must also be submitted by Aug. 4, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
According to filings from the Board of Elections, as of Thursday afternoon there are numerous elected offices that have yet to have a candidate return petitions.
Offices for which petitions have not yet been filed include multiple city council races in Conneaut, village council races in all of the county’s seven villages and trustee races in 18 of the county’s 27 townships. No petitions have been filed yet in the clerk/treasurer race in Roaming Shores.
Andover, Colebrook, Denmark, Dorset, Geneva, Hartsgrove, Kingsville, Lenox, Morgan, New Lyme, Orwell, Plymouth, Richmond, Rome, Sheffield, Trumbull, Wayne and Windsor townships currently have trustee races with fewer candidates than open seats, or no candidates at all, according to the Board of Elections.
Fewer candidates than seats or no candidates at all have turned in petitions for elections for the Buckeye, Conneaut, Geneva, Grand Valley, Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley school boards.
No petitions have been submitted to fill unexpired fiscal officer terms in Denmark and Jefferson Townships, according to the Board of Elections.
Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said in an email that it is impossible to know if there are any races in which no one has taken out petitions, because they can be printed from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
The number of signatures on petitions varies from office to office. Candidates for township trustee require 25 signatures, as do candidates for local school districts and city school districts with less than 20,000 residents, according to information from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. For school board members seeking a seat in city school districts with more than 20,000 residents, 75 signatures are required.
In villages with less than 2,000 residents, 10 signatures are required for candidates to be placed on the ballot. In villages and cities with populations higher than 2,000 residents, non-partisan candidates require 50 signatures to be placed on the ballot.
More information on races lacking candidates can be found by going to the county Board of Elections website, www.boe.ohio.gov/ashtabula, clicking on the “current events” button, in the “Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot” section, under the Nov. 2 general election.
