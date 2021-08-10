Phones around the United States will go off at 2:20 p.m. eastern time, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission test an emergency alert system.
The test will be broadcast over television and radio, and be sent to cellphones with a participating wireless providers, according to FEMA.
The cellphone message includes a loud tone that is repeated twice and a special message being displayed on cellphone screens. The test won’t interrupt ongoing phone calls, according to FEMA’s website.
The test will not gather anyone’s personal data, and will not identify your location, according to the FEMA website.
Previous tests of the television and radio emergency alert system have been made in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
