KIRTLAND — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission spoke at a public meeting on Friday to recap how a series of drills and simulations that took place over the last week.
In Ashtabula County, a routing exercise took place on Monday and a worker decontamination exercise took place on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties participated in a simulation of an attack on the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, along with officials from the state and at the plant.
Sean O’Leary, FEMA Region 5 Regional Assistance Committee Chair, said 510 people participated in the off-site portion of the exercise.
“[That] is the most participants in a REPP exercise that we’ve had in probably four years,” O’Leary said.
He thanked the community for turning out for the exercise.
There were no findings for the state or Lake and Geauga counties, O’Leary said.
“There was one level-two finding that was re-demonstrated and corrected on the spot for Ashtabula County,” he said.
The issue was with monitoring and decontamination of emergency workers, equipment and vehicles.
“We noticed some performance issues, we were able to perform training on the spot, and they re-demonstrated, and they demonstrated corrected activity,” O’Leary said. “Therefore, the issue was closed immediately.”
He thanked the firefighters who participated in that exercise.
Greg Hansen, Senior Emergency Preparedness Inspector with the Nuclear Regulator Commission, said five inspectors evaluated the Perry Nuclear Power Plant’s response to the exercise.
“This is a unique exercise, because it is a hostile action event (that’s) simulated, and we do bring the five inspectors because of the additional facilities they are observing at,” he said.
The power plant’s response to the exercise was adequate, and that staff at the plant demonstrated the plant could implement its emergency plan and protect the health and safety of the public, Hansen said.
O’Leary said 142 capability targets were reviewed in the last two weeks.
“Based on the results of this exercise, the state of Ohio and the counties of Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake demonstrated that appropriate measures were taken to provide reasonable assurance to protect the health and safety of the public,” O’Leary said.
A draft report will be issued to the participants in late October, and a final report will be released within 90 days of the exercise, he said.
“What we like to see is a large, well done exercise, and we saw that, absolutely,” O’Leary said. “All three counties were strongly engaged at all levels of government, from local workers up to elected officials, both at the state and local levels. We saw high levels of engagement and people taking it seriously, and that’s what we like to see.
“If someone makes a mistake, that’s easily correctable, and we can retrain and we can get that back on schedule,” he said. “But what you can’t get is the level of engagement that you have in this community, without long-term investment in the community and in the program. So that’s what I’m looking for, and that’s what we’ve seen here in the Perry community.”
These exercises take place every two years, with hostile action exercises like the one that took place earlier this week happening less frequently.
Ashtabula County EMA Director Mike Fitchet thanked everyone who participated in this year’s events, and thanked the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners for securing a new space for the Ashtabula County EMA to operate.
The finding that was corrected at Wednesday night’s event is why first responders conduct these exercises, Fitchet said.
He said this year’s event is one of the best he has seen.
