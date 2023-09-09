ASHTABULA — Feed the Hope hosted its sixth event and packaged its millionth meal on Friday morning.
Barb Klingensmith, executive director of Country Neighbor, said this is the fifth year the event has involved packaging meals, and one year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event did a telethon to keep the event fresh in people’s minds.
“We package it and it goes back to us, to Country Neighbor, as the Ashtabula County food bank, and then the food will go back out to all the food pantries over the next several months to be added to food orders going out to residents and individuals experiencing food insecurity,” Klingensmith said.
The first year of the event, 60,000 meals were boxed, she said.
“Then we did 200,000, then we went to 300,000,” Klingensmith said.
The event took place at the Mount Carmel Community Center.
It usually takes about two hours to pack all the meals, she said.
Twenty teams participated in this year’s event.
“There’s some churches, there’s ACMC and University Hospitals both, there’s County commissioners, there’s Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, A-Tech,” Klingensmith said. “The A-Tech Construction Technology group did all the setting up yesterday.”
The event brings together people from around the county for a common cause, she said.
Volunteers folded boxes then packed them with several different food items, then placed a list of event sponsors and a card with an inspirational message into the box. High school students helped bring bags of food to the tables, and brought filled boxes out to the parking lot to be placed on pallets.
Partway through the event, a pair of volunteers from a group with the Hospice of the Western Reserve rushed to the front of the room, holding up a bag of food with a golden ticket attached to it, indicating the millionth meal packaged at Feed the Hope.
Brendan Bartel struck a gong that had been placed there for the occasion, while Sue Legg held up the ticket.
Legg said Doris Farello, a long-time volunteer with the Hospice, found the ticket.
The boxes include shelf-stable food and are good for over a year, Klingensmith said.
“We are done with last year’s food,” she said. “Everything went out, so it’s good timing.”
She credited former State Rep. John Patterson with bringing the idea to the area.
Patterson said Klingensmith was the right person with the right organization to make the idea work.
He said the fact that the event has reached one million meals is beyond his wildest dreams.
“Just looking around at all the sponsors, which is incredible, all the financial support we receive, to the volunteers from all around the county, it is a total county effort,” Patterson said. “Money is raised her, food is packed here, and consumed here.”
Speaking to volunteers before the event started, he said the volunteers would never see the person who received the meal they packed.
“It could be a little kid, coming home from school hungry, it could be senior citizen eating by themselves, it could be a family, who just lost their jobs,” Patterson said. “You are making a difference in the lives of every person in Ashtabula County, and I want to thank you for that. It’s something very special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.