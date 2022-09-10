ASHTABULA — More than 250 volunteers arrived at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Community Center Friday morning to package 300,000 meals in two hours.
The food will be distributed to the county’s 20 food pantries, four soup kitchens and two shelters to feed hungry people in the area.
“This is always a great cause,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV.
Former state Rep. John Patterson of Jefferson said the event “brings together the community” to package food to fight local hunger.
The healthy meals consisted of oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, cheesy rice, tomatoes and pasta and rice and beans, said Barbara Klingensmith, executive director of the Country Neighbor Program.
The meal packing event, called Feed the Hope, started five years ago to celebrate the positive aspects of Ashtabula County.
Klingensmith said she is impressed with the “incredible” turnout every year.
Volunteers come from just about every group, school, club, business or non-profit organization throughout the county, including the Robert S. Morrison Foundation, University Hospitals, Ashtabula County Medical Center, Ashtabula Foundation, A-Tech, St. John school, United Way, and many more.
Klingensmith thanked the volunteers, who formed 20 teams and packed the food assembly-line style.
“There’s no way we could do this without our sponsors and volunteers,” she said. “Thank you everybody.”
Patti Andersen, assistant director of United Way of Ashtabula County, said she was excited to have Grand Valley’s football team on her team.
The Rev. Raymond Thomas, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish, allowed the group to hold the event at the community center for free.
Klingensmith said A-Tech students set up the community center yesterday in three hours.
Volunteers broke down the meals and packaged them during Friday’s event. Teams of 10 volunteers formed an assembly line.
Patterson, who learned about the program several years ago after he and his wife, Nancy, attended a national leadership conference and participated in an assembly line where they packed meals for children.
After participating in the leadership conference’s food packaging event, Patterson contacted Klingensmith and a committee was formed to bring the meal packaging program to Ashtabula County.
