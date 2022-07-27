ASHTABULA — The Rev. Raymond Thomas is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.
About 300 friends and parishioners joined Thomas on Saturday to mark the important day with a Mass, cocktails, dinner and a program.
Thomas and the Rev. Daniel Finnerty provide spiritual care for Our Lady of Peace Parish in Ashtabula, and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Geneva.
Parishioner and Ward 1 City Council member Kym Foglio presented Thomas with a resolution from Ashtabula City Council, recognizing his 50 years of priesthood.
Parishioner Jean Vendetti said it was a wonderful celebration Mass and dinner.
“He’s a great man,” said Julius Petro, a retired Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy and parishioner.
City Council President John Roskovics, who’s also a parishioner, said Thomas is deserving of such a celebration.
Roskovics praised Thomas for his handling of the consolidation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Joseph and Mother of Sorrows churches to make Our Lady of Peace Parish. The churches joined as one a little more than 10 years ago.
“His good nature and even demeanor was just what we needed for the difficult transition our Catholic churches experienced,” Roskovics said. “It wasn’t always easy, but his calm resolve will help us become a vibrant active community.”
Last November, the parish celebrated the consolidation and the creation of Our Lady of Peace Parish. Thomas served as the master of ceremonies with parishioner Jayne Ann Colin for an evening of celebration and remembrance.
It’s been a busy year for Thomas and his parishioners.
The Our Lady of Peace Festival was held the weekend of July 15-17 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
More than 100 people participated in a procession after the Sunday Mass on July 17 from the church, north on Columbus Avenue to East 16th Street and back to Mount Carmel Church. The tradition began 125 years ago after three parcels of land were purchased to build a church at the East 16th Street and Columbus site, said Thomas, who led the procession.
To send Thomas a note of congratulations on his 50th anniversary of priesthood, go to ray4446@yahoo.com.
