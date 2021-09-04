ASHTABULA — Before former director, James Noyes, left the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Association (AMHA), he planned to demolish the Woodman Avenue apartments.
He revealed those plans in an April 2018 community meeting at Woodman Avenue Estates, where he told 50 families living in the public housing units that he would find them other housing in the county and pay their moving expenses.
In December 2018, Noyes submitted an application with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for permission to demolish, citing the age of the 50-year-old, low-income apartment complex, maintenance costs and the cost to replace.
Noyes has since left AMHA and moved out of the area after pleading guilty in January to one count of attempted theft in office and one count of falsification in a theft offense, both fourth-degree felonies.
His replacement, Jeanetta Price, of Cleveland, recently resigned, leaving the fate of the Woodman Avenue apartments up in the air.
“With respect to Woodman, the AMHA Board of Commissioners is evaluating several options for the Woodman Avenue development,” Mark Astorino, chair of the AMHA Board of Commissioners, said Friday.
He did not elaborate.
City Council President John Roskovics said the Woodman Avenue site has changed for the worse over the years.
“I wish AMHA luck as they try to better serve the residents and improve housing options for those in need,” he said.
City Manager Jim Timonere has said he supports the demolition and understands the issues AMHA has been having with the Woodman Avenue apartments.
