Fatal shooting may have started with argument about a dog

ASHTABULA — Police say Tuesday night’s fatal shooting of a 43-year-old Ashtabula man may have started as an argument over a dog.
Nicholas T. Csehi, 27, of 508 Myrtle Ave., Ashtabula, is charged with murder and aggravated murder in the shooting death of Randall Cohen. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Municipal Court.
Cohen suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Ashtabula County Coroner’s Investigator Keith Stewart.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing the autopsy.
Police said Cohen and Csehi were fighting outside Csehi’s Myrtle Avenue home when Csehi brandished a gun and shot Cohen.
“We were told they were fighting over a dog and it escalated from there,” Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Thursday.
When police arrived, Cohen was unresponsive and transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Stewart said.
Csehi was arrested and taken to the Justice Center, where he’s being held on a $1 million cash, surety or property bond, according to court officials.
