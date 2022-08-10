and BRIAN HAYTCHER
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A motorcycle crash on Route 7 at Route 84 claimed the life of a Conneaut man late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
Bill Ray Houser, 20, was killed instantly around 4:25 p.m. when a pickup truck entered the roadway from the Bushnell store and struck his motorcycle, said Keith Stewart, an investigator with the Coroner’s Office.
Houser was heading northbound, and the truck driver did not see the motorcycle as he pulled out in front of it, Stewart said.
Houser’s body was sent to the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
He was not wearing a helmet, Stewart said.
The intersection was still closed for two hours to allow OHP to investigate the accident, according to OHP.
Exactly a week ago, a 69-year-old Ashtabula man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Park Avenue in Ashtabula.
Mark S. Thomas, of Seymour Drive, was turning southbound when his customized motorcycle collided head-on with another vehicle, Stewart said.
Thomas was not wearing a helmet, he said.
The accident happened at about 8:50 p.m. at Park Avenue and West 42nd Street, Stewart said.
Thomas was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:54 p.m., Stewart said.
OHP troopers remind area residents that more motorcycles are on the road in the summertime.
Motorists should give motorcyclists a full lane of travel and look for them on the highway and at intersections.
In 2021, there were 4,005 traffic crashes involving motorcycles that resulted in 223 deaths and 1,197 serious injuries.
